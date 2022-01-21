Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. 9,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,790. The company has a market capitalization of $658.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

