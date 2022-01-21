Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have underperformed the industry in the past year. With low mortgage rates and high prepayment speeds, the company is exposed to high reinvestment risk. In anticipation of the Fed’s asset purchase tapering plans, expected spread widening and higher volatility, the company trimmed its investment portfolio. Focus on risk and liquidity management limits prospects of robust returns. Nonetheless, adherence to an active portfolio management policy, entailing prudent asset-selection efforts and timely portfolio adjustment will support growth. Leveraging on the agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) tailwinds, the company is expected to enjoy attractive risk-adjusted returns in the fixed-income markets. Yet, a high hedging coverage ratio is typically detrimental for book value in a low-interest-rate scenario.”

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

