Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Sell

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 107,973 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.