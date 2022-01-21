Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

