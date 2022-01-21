Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Hold

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.