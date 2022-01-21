Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Hold

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “
NASDAQ GRCL opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
