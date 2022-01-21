Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Tricida alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $454.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,141 in the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,577 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 11,440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.