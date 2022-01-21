Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Sell

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.20. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

