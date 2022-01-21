Zacks Investment Research Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Strong Sell

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.87. 6,929,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,598. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

