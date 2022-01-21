Zacks Investment Research Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

DEI stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.