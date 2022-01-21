Zacks Investment Research Lowers Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Sell

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

FTRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Research analysts expect that Field Trip Health will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

