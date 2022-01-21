Zacks Investment Research Lowers Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

