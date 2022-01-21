Zacks Investment Research Lowers PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

MYPS stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

