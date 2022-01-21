Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to “Hold”

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of -0.28. Agora has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 1,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

