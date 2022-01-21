Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $611.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

