ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $805,417.99 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $805,417.99 and approximately $6,397.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00295669 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00084018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00112639 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

