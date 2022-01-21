Zeepin Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $392,032.95 and approximately $70,039.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

