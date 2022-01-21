Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Dimitris Voliotis Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.