Zero Price Tops $0.0885 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Zero has a total market cap of $971,202.84 and $21,283.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00292794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00084154 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00110432 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002918 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,973,273 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

