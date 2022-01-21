Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Update

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,360,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zhihu by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zhihu by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 621,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE:ZH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,831. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.