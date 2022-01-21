Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Erle T. Mast Sells 15,000 Shares

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZGNX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 9,112,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,028. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 36.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zogenix by 116.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zogenix by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ZGNX. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

