ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,438,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,587,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after buying an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after buying an additional 998,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

