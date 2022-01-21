Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.15.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.94. 2,759,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,088. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.69. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

