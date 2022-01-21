Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $250.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

