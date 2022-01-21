Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 500.40 target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 459.58.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

