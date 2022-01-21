Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

