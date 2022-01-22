$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.96. 6,150,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

