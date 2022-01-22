-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

