$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,800. BlackLine has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

