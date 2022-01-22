$0.12 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SHO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

