$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $238,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,362,938 shares of company stock worth $32,484,953 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $45,576,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 387,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

