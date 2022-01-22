-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UserTesting.

USER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

UserTesting stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $6.51. 122,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,524. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64.

UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

