$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

