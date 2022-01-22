-$0.23 EPS Expected for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLXT opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

