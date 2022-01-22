$0.24 EPS Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

CNM traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $23.89. 1,155,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,639. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,414,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $11,450,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $617,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.