$0.39 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies also reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. 406,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,826. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

