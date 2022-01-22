$0.47 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,689 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. 1,416,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

