$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.51. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.