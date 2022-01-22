-$0.79 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $29.33. 1,086,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.16.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

