-$0.79 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $29.33. 1,086,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.16.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.