$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $1.23. SM Energy reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,950%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,323. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $5,919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

