$1.04 EPS Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.27. General Motors reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,673,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,164,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

