$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $27,660,000.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 310,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,631. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.