$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will report $11.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $43.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMB traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 339,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.