1,248 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $7,438,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.87. 10,550,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

