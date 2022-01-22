129,221 Shares in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth $47,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PTR opened at $49.64 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

PTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

