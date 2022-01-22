1,485 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

