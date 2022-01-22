1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 8%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares were up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 7,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,837,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $3,306,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.