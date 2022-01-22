1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

SRCE opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 1st Source by 186.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 1st Source by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 70.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 1st Source by 101.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 1st Source by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

