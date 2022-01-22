$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,052.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,224.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,522.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,001.01 and a 1 year high of $2,012.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

