3,018 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average is $258.15. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.