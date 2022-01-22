3,018 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average is $258.15. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.
In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
