30,507 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

